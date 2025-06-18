IndiGo flight gate gets jammed in Raipur for 40 minutes, former CM Bhupesh Baghel among passengers The flight, which landed on schedule at 2:25 pm, faced a delay in disembarkation due to a technical glitch. Notable passengers onboard included former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, MLA Chaturi Nand, and Raipur Mayor Meenal Choubey.

Raipur:

An unusual technical snag created a moment of concern at Raipur airport on Wednesday (June 18) when the gate of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Raipur got jammed, leaving passengers stranded inside the aircraft for nearly 40 minutes after landing. The flight, which was scheduled to land at 2:25 pm, touched down on time but could not disembark passengers due to the malfunction. Among those onboard were former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, MLA Chaturi Nand, and Raipur Mayor Meenal Choubey.

No injuries reported

According to airport sources, a technical issue caused the aircraft door to remain locked, preventing passengers from exiting. Ground staff and engineers were immediately called to resolve the issue. After intense efforts lasting around 40 minutes, the gate was finally opened and all passengers were safely deboarded. No injuries or medical emergencies were reported.

Officials stated that a thorough inspection of the aircraft would be carried out to ensure flight safety for future operations.

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur

Meanwhile, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying 157 passengers and six crew members was forced to make an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport on Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to a statement from Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL).

The flight originated from Muscat and was en route to Delhi after a scheduled stopover in Kochi. CIAL reported receiving the threat via its official email ID shortly after the flight departed from Kochi at 9:31 am. Upon receiving the email, airport authorities immediately alerted the concerned security agencies. The situation was taken seriously, and the aircraft was diverted to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, where it landed safely.

All passengers were safely disembarked, and no injuries were reported. An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident, citing a “security concern” and stating that the airline followed standard aviation security protocols, informing authorities without delay.

Following the emergency landing, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened, and the threat was deemed specific. Comprehensive security checks are currently underway, and IndiGo has assured full cooperation with the investigation.