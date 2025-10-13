IndiGo flight from Tuticorin to Chennai lands safely after mid-air windshield crack scare An IndiGo ATR flight from Tuticorin to Chennai landed safely after pilots detected a windshield crack mid-air. This is the second similar incident in four days, with another flight from Madurai to Chennai reporting a comparable issue.

Chennai:

An IndiGo flight from Tuticorin to Chennai made a safe landing on Monday afternoon after pilots detected a crack on the aircraft's windshield mid-air. The ATR 72 aircraft (Flight 6E1607) was carrying 75 passengers when the issue was spotted during its approach to Chennai which prompted immediate action by the crew and air traffic authorities. According to officials, the pilots quickly informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) following which a local standby was declared at Chennai Airport as a precautionary measure. The flight landed safely without any further complications, and all passengers were reported safe.

IndiGo issues official statement

In an official statement, the airline said, "A maintenance requirement was noticed on IndiGo flight 6E 7606, operating from Thoothukudi to Chennai on 13 October 2025, before landing at its destination. Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft landed safely in Chennai and will resume operations only after necessary checks and clearances. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our highest priority."

Similar incident reported days earlier

Aviation officials confirmed that the exact cause of the windshield crack will be determined only after a detailed technical inspection. This marks the second such incident involving IndiGo in just four days. Earlier on Saturday, another ATR aircraft operating a Madurai-Chennai flight with 76 passengers on board experienced a similar mid-air crack on the windshield. In that case too, the pilot immediately alerted ATC, prompting precautionary arrangements on the ground. The aircraft landed safely and was moved to a separate parking bay (Bay No. 95) for inspection. All passengers were safely deboarded, and the return flight to Madurai was cancelled. IndiGo later replaced the damaged windshield before resuming operations.

DGCA to review both cases

Authorities have confirmed that both incidents are being independently investigated. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed IndiGo to submit detailed technical reports for both occurrences. Safety audits and engineering checks are expected to follow to determine if any systemic issue exists with the ATR fleet.

