IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket diverted to Chennai after 'security threat' onboard Flight 6E 1089 departed from Mumbai but changed its route to Chennai, where authorities were informed, and the aircraft is undergoing thorough security checks.

Chennai:

An IndiGo flight bound for Thailand's Phuket was diverted to Chennai on Friday after a "security threat" aboard the aircraft mid-journey. Flight 6E 1089 departed from Mumbai but changed its route to Chennai, where authorities were informed, and the aircraft is undergoing thorough security checks.

"IndiGo flight 6E 1089, operating from Mumbai to Phuket on 19 September 2025, was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard. As per the established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the flight will undergo necessary security checks in Chennai. Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night," the airline said in a statement.

The airline further added that all efforts to minimise inconvenience to customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates with them.

"The safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority." IndiGo added.

The Airbus A320 departed from Mumbai at 3.33 pm and was flying over the Bay of Bengal when the threat message was discovered. The pilots chose to divert the flight to Chennai, where it landed safely at 7.16 pm.