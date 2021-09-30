Thursday, September 30, 2021
     
Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar due to medical crisis

A Hyderabad-bound Indigo flight that departed from Kolkata made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar following a medical emergency.

Bhubaneswar Updated on: September 30, 2021 19:27 IST
Image Source : PTI FILE

Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar due to medical crisis

A Hyderabad-bound Indigo flight that departed from Kolkata made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar following a medical emergency on Thursday.

"Due to a medical emergency on board IndiGo Kolkata- Hyderabad flight, it was diverted to Bhubaneswar earlier today," said the Director of Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha.

(this is a developing story)

