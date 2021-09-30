Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar due to medical crisis

A Hyderabad-bound Indigo flight that departed from Kolkata made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar following a medical emergency on Thursday.
"Due to a medical emergency on board IndiGo Kolkata- Hyderabad flight, it was diverted to Bhubaneswar earlier today," said the Director of Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha.
(this is a developing story)
