IndiGo flight from Jeddah diverted to Mumbai after bomb threat Following thorough inspections and close coordination among the airport’s fire safety and security units, authorities determined that the threat lacked credibility. At 11:38 am, ATC officially lifted the full emergency, allowing normal operations to resume.

Mumbai:

A full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport on Saturday (November 1) after a bomb threat was reported on IndiGo flight 6E 68 flying from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Hyderabad. The Airbus A320neo, carrying 185 passengers, was diverted to Mumbai at approximately 7:30 am following an alert received by air traffic control (ATC). Authorities immediately activated emergency protocols, informing all relevant agencies and deploying full-scale emergency response teams to prepare for the aircraft’s safe landing.

Safe landing in Mumbai

The aircraft declared a full emergency at 7:32 am, with Mumbai ATC confirming “nature of trouble: bomb threat.” Fire tenders from both the main and satellite fire stations- designated CFT-5, CFT-8, and CFT-9- were mobilised and positioned along the pre-determined deployment points. Command posts were established, and additional Mumbai Fire Brigade vehicles were stationed at Gate No. 5.

At 8:24 am, IndiGo flight 6E 68 landed safely on Runway 27, where emergency vehicles followed it to ensure immediate response readiness. The plane was then guided to the isolation bay at taxiway E9 for detailed inspection.

Emergency neutralised and cleared

After an extensive inspection and coordination between the airport’s fire safety and security teams, the threat was found to be non-credible. ATC officially withdrew the full emergency at 11:38 am. The aircraft and support teams were subsequently cleared from the site, and emergency personnel returned to their respective fire stations by around 11:56 am.

IndiGo’s statement

In an official statement, an IndiGo spokesperson confirmed, “A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1, 2025 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft is cleared for further operations. We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities.”

Investigation underway

Authorities are investigating the source of the bomb threat and are coordinating with security agencies in both India and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, IndiGo and Mumbai Airport officials have assured passengers that all safety protocols were executed seamlessly, preventing any harm or panic among those onboard.