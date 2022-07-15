Friday, July 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara diverted to Jaipur after 'vibrations' heard in engines

IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara diverted to Jaipur after 'vibrations' heard in engines

IndiGo flight diverted: Last Wednesday, DGCA said the cabin crew of the IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Jaipur Updated on: July 15, 2022 12:04 IST
indigo flight, indigo flight diverted, indigo flight to vadodara
Image Source : PTI IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara diverted to Jaipur after 'vibrations' heard in engines

Highlights

  • IndiGo flight en route to Vadodara from Delhi was diverted to Jaipur.
  • A probe has been ordered, said DGCA.

IndiGo Flight diverted: An IndiGo flight en route to Vadodara from Delhi was diverted to Jaipur last night as a precautionary measure after some "vibrations" were heard in the engines for a fraction of a second, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) on Friday. A probe has been ordered. 

In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara, was diverted to Jaipur on 14 Jul, 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot en route. As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey." The flight landed at Jaipur airport around 8.30 pm.

IndiGo's competitor SpiceJet is under regulatory scanner right now. On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

Related Stories
Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Guwahati airport due to suspected bird hit after take off

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Guwahati airport due to suspected bird hit after take off

Smoke reported from IndiGo flight after landing at Indore airport, passengers safe

Smoke reported from IndiGo flight after landing at Indore airport, passengers safe

Following mass sick leaves, IndiGo to 'rationalize' salaries of aircraft maintenance technicians

Following mass sick leaves, IndiGo to 'rationalize' salaries of aircraft maintenance technicians

The aviation regulator said the budget carrier had "failed" to establish safe, efficient, and reliable air services.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News