Indigo flight from Delhi to Istanbul forgets luggage of entire aircraft

An Indigo international flight from Delhi to Istanbul on Sunday evening forgot the luggage of an entire aircraft.

New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2019 9:32 IST
Image Source : PTI

An Indigo flight from Delhi to Istanbul on September 15 forgot to carry the luggage of all the passengers. 

Chinmay Dabke, who was travelling on Indigo flight 6E 11 on Sunday evening tweeted: Just flew in on @IndiGo6E

 flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul last evening. We received this piece of paper when we were waiting for our luggage at the belt. The airline did not load the luggage of the ENTIRE FLIGHT. Not a single passenger got their luggage (1/n) #shameonindigo

He added: How can an airline as big as @IndiGo6E "forget" or "miss out" on loading luggage. I get you forgot the luggage for a few people on the flight. But the ENTIRE flight? What are Indian operations in Delhi doing? (2/n)  #shameonindigo

Chinmay also tweeted about the cooperative nature of the ground staff at the Istanbul airport who helped the angry Indigo flyers fill out the neccessary details

This act of irresponsibility by Indigo airline led to hashtag #shameonindigo trend on twitter.

