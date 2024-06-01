Indigo flight from Chennai to Mumbai receives bomb threat, makes emergency landing

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Image for representational purposes

Bomb threat: An IndiGo flight with 172 persons on board landed in 'full emergency' conditions in Mumbai on Saturday after it received a bomb threat. As per the reports, the flight landed at around 8.45 am and the passengers' deplaning was completed using the step ladder. All passengers were safely disembarked the aircraft and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection.

IndiGo on bomb threat

“IndiGo flight 6E 5314 operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines,” the airline said in a statement.

“All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area,” the IndiGo statement added.

Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight bomb threat

This is the second bomb threat to an IndiGo flight within a week. Earlier, on May 28, an IndiGo flight to Varanasi from Delhi with 176 passengers on board received a bomb threat. However, it turned out to be a hoax.

The passengers were evacuated through the emergency door and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for investigation, the airport officials said. The Quick Reaction Team reached the spot along with a bomb disposal team.

Earlier bomb threats to airports

Earlier in April this year, Nagpur airport had received bomb threat, however, after thorough check up, it turned out to be hoax and nothing suspicious was found on the premises. An official of the aerodrome reported that security personnel swiftly responded to the email, which claimed a bomb had been planted at the airport, by launching an intensive search. Despite the meticulous search, no suspicious items were discovered.

Significantly, the incident followed similar bomb threat emails received by airports in Jaipur, Kanpur, and Goa earlier on the same day. Security measures were immediately heightened, and comprehensive search operations were conducted at all these airports. Goa's Dabolim airport received the threat via their official email, prompting police and bomb squad intervention following a complaint filed by airport authorities.

