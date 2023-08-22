Indigo flight en route to Ranchi makes medical emergency landing in Nagpur, passenger dies

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The passenger succumbed to his disease

A Mumbai to Ranchi IndiGo flight on Monday made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a passenger started vomiting blood. Upon emergency landing in Nagpur, the passenger was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his disease.

According to official, the passenger started vomiting at around 8 pm. He was identified as Devanand Tiwari.

The 62-year-old Tiwari was suffering from CKD and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital.

"He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures," Shami said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

