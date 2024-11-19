Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
IndiGo flight carrying 140 passengers makes emergency landing at Kochi airport due to technical snag

IndiGo confirmed that its flight 6E1127, operating from Bengaluru to Male, reported a technical snag, prompting the diversion of the plane to Kochi airport.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Kochi Updated on: November 19, 2024 19:45 IST
IndiGo flight (Representational picture)
Image Source : X IndiGo flight (Representational picture)

A Bengaluru-Male IndiGo flight carrying 140 passengers made an emergency landing at Kochi International Airport due to a technical snag on Tuesday. After the emergency landing at Kochi airport, the airline issued a statement and confirmed that the aircraft faced a technical problem, prompting its diversion to Kochi airport, where it landed safely at approximately 2.21 pm. IndiGo flight 6E1127 was operating from Bengaluru to Male when the plane detected a technical issue.

"The aircraft will return to operation after necessary maintenance, and an alternative one has been arranged to facilitate the passengers' journey to their destination. Apologising for the inconvenience caused to passengers," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said it successfully handled the "emergency landing" of the IndiGo flight.

"A full emergency was declared at 14.05 hrs, and the flight landed safely at 14.21 hrs. The emergency was promptly withdrawn at 14.28 hrs following the safe conclusion of operations," CIAL said in a statement.

The aircraft carried a total of 140 people onboard, including 136 passengers and four crew members.

"Among the passengers were 91 Indian nationals and 49 foreign nationals, comprising 71 men, 56 women, 9 children, and 4 infants. CIAL's preparedness and swift response ensured the safety of all passengers and crew members," it said.

All passengers were later accommodated on an alternative flight to minimise disruption to their travel plans, the statement added.

