Cochin-Delhi IndiGo fight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after getting bomb threat All passengers were safely evacuated, and the plane was moved to an isolated area for inspection.

New Delhi:

A flight from Kochi to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Tuesday following a mid-air bomb threat.

The IndiGo flight 6E 2706 departed from the Cochin International Airport in Kerala for Delhi at 9.20 AM, and midair, it received a bomb threat and was diverted to Nagpur Airport. All passengers have been safely evacuated. An investigation is ongoing.

According to initial reports, airline authorities received information suggesting that a bomb had been planted on board. In line with safety protocols, the flight was diverted and landed safely in Nagpur.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) promptly arrived and began a thorough search of the aircraft. All passengers were safely evacuated, and the plane was moved to an isolated area for inspection.

Security at the airport has been heightened, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police actively investigating the origin of the threat.