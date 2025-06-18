IndiGo flight aborts take-off at Bhubaneswar airport minutes before departure A potential technical snag led to the last-minute cancellation of take-off for IndiGo Flight 6E 6101, which was scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata. The incident occurred just moments before the aircraft was set to lift off.

Bhubaneswar:

IndiGo Flight 6E 6101, scheduled to fly from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, was preparing for take-off when the pilot alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about a suspected technical glitch. Responding immediately, ATC directed the aircraft to abort the take-off and return to the parking bay to ensure passenger safety. The aircraft was promptly towed back from the runway and all passengers were safely deboarded. There have been no reports of injuries or panic among the passengers, and airport staff assisted in the deplaning procedure.

IndiGo yet to issue official statement

As of now, IndiGo has not released an official comment regarding the incident. However, sources indicate that the airline’s technical team is currently inspecting the aircraft to determine the exact nature of the fault.

Alternate arrangements made for Kolkata-bound flyers

In the meantime, passengers originally booked on Flight 6E 6101 have been shifted to another aircraft, and the alternate flight has since departed for Kolkata. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to prevent further disruptions.

Technical glitch delays disembarkation on IndiGo flight in Raipur

A technical snag led to a tense situation at Raipur Airport on Wednesday when passengers on a Delhi–Raipur IndiGo flight were stuck inside the aircraft for nearly 40 minutes after landing due to a jammed aircraft door.

Flight lands on time, but the door refuses to open

The IndiGo flight, which landed on schedule at 2:25 PM, encountered a technical malfunction that caused the aircraft’s exit gate to jam, delaying the disembarkation process. Despite the landing going smoothly, passengers remained seated in the cabin for over half an hour as ground staff worked to resolve the issue.

VVIPs are onboard among stranded passengers

Onboard the flight were several prominent figures, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, MLA Chaturi Nand, and Raipur Mayor Meenal Choubey, all of whom were among those briefly stranded.

Engineers called in; All passengers safely deboarded

Ground engineers and airline technicians were quickly dispatched to the scene. After nearly 40 minutes of troubleshooting, the gate was successfully opened, and all passengers exited the aircraft safely. No injuries or medical issues were reported during the delay.

Aircraft to undergo detailed inspection

Airline officials have confirmed that the aircraft will undergo a comprehensive safety inspection before being cleared for further operations. IndiGo has not yet released an official statement on the incident.