IndiGo fined Rs 20 lakh by DGCA for lapses in pilot training at Category C airports, airline responds The DGCA has penalised IndiGo Rs 20 lakh for using uncertified simulators during pilot training at Category C airports. IndiGo plans to appeal the order and clarified that the fine will not affect its operations or financials.

New Delhi:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on IndiGo, India's largest airline, for alleged irregularities in pilot training at Category C aerodromes. InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, informed the stock exchanges on Wednesday that the airline received the official communication from the aviation regulator on September 26, 2025.

Violation related to uncertified simulators

According to the DGCA, the violation pertains to IndiGo's alleged failure to use properly qualified simulators for pilot training -- a mandatory requirement under aviation safety norms. The regulator's review of the airline's training records found that around 1,700 pilots, including both commanders and first officers, underwent simulator sessions on Full Flight Simulators (FFSs) that were not certified for operations at specific Category C airports. As per India's Civil Aviation Requirements, pilot training for Category C airports must be conducted using simulators specifically qualified for those challenging locations.

IndiGo to challenge DGCA order

Responding to the development, IndiGo stated that it is in the process of contesting the DGCA order before the appropriate appellate authority. The airline further clarified that the penalty would have "no material impact on its financials, operations or other business activities."

The airline also explained the delay in disclosure, attributing it to an internal communication lag. "The delay was unintentional and occurred due to a lag in internal communication of the order's details," IndiGo said in its statement.

Previous regulatory penalties

This action comes amid a series of regulatory challenges faced by IndiGo in recent years. In 2023, the DGCA had fined the airline Rs 30 lakh after four tail strike incidents involving its Airbus A321 aircraft. A subsequent special audit by the regulator had pointed out shortcomings in the airline's documentation, operational procedures and training processes. With this latest fine, the aviation regulator has once again underlined the importance of strict compliance with safety norms and simulator training standards across the aviation sector.

ALSO READ: IndiGo's elephant sticker with ‘extreme heavy' tag on coffin triggers outrage, netizens slam airline