IndiGo has announced the cancellation of all its flights to and from Saudi Arabia until November 30, 2026, citing the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom. The airline issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, stating that services connecting four major Saudi cities, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam, would remain cancelled until the end of the month.

In its advisory, IndiGo said the decision had been taken in view of the prevailing security situation in Saudi Arabia. The cancellations will remain in effect until November 30, 2026, inclusive. The airline has also said that affected passengers are being informed through the contact details they provided at the time of booking.

IndiGo cancels flights to four Saudi cities

According to the airline's travel advisory, all flights to and from the following destinations have been cancelled:

Jeddah

Madinah

Riyadh

Dammam

The cancellation applies until November 30, 2026, inclusive. IndiGo has not specified any exceptions in its advisory and has stated that all flights to and from these destinations are affected during the period.

The announcement comes amid security-related developments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, the airline's statement did not provide further details about the specific security concerns behind the decision.

How will affected passengers be informed?

IndiGo said customers whose travel plans have been affected are being contacted using the details shared during the booking process. The airline has assured passengers that it remains committed to keeping them updated and providing the necessary assistance during this period. Travellers who have booked flights to or from the four affected cities are advised to check their registered email addresses and phone numbers for communication from the airline.

Passengers should also check their flight status and any updates shared by IndiGo before making further travel arrangements.

Airline monitoring developments, says passenger safety is priority

In its statement, IndiGo said it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation. The airline added that the safety and security of its customers and crew members remained its highest priority.

The carrier also reiterated its commitment to extending assistance to affected passengers throughout the cancellation period.

The advisory currently covers flights until November 30, 2026. Any changes to the flight schedule or further updates will depend on the airline's assessment of the evolving situation. Passengers planning to travel to or from Saudi Arabia during this period should follow official communication from IndiGo for the latest information.

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