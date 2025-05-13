IndiGo cancels all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh for today, issues advisory IndiGo had on May 12 announced that the airports, which were closed due to the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, are now open for operations. The airline announced that it will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes.

New Delhi:

IndiGo airline on Monday announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh and Rajkot for May 13, 2025. The airline also issued a formal travel advisory for air passengers, citing the safety of passengers and crew as its top priority.

“In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from these cities have been cancelled,” the advisory stated.

IndiGo had on May 12 announced that the airports, which were closed due to the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, are now open for operations. The airline announced that it will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes.

Amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, IndiGo cancelled all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot.

"In line with the latest government directives, the airports are open for operations. We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes," IndiGo said in a travel advisory.

The airline said that as services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments.

"We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as our teams work diligently to restore seamless operations.We recommend checking your flight status regularly for the latest updates. As always, we will continue to keep you informed through our official channels," IndiGo said.