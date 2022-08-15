IndiGo bomb scare: Mangaluru-Mumbai flight delayed over suspicious message on passenger's phone

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The flight was delayed by around six hours due to this whole incident, the sources said.

IndiGo bomb scare : A Mumbai-bound Indigo flight was delayed for six hours on Monday after a female passenger found that her fellow flyer was referred to as a bomber in a text conversation with someone, sources said.

The incident took place at Mangaluru airport on Sunday. Sources said that the female passenger had peered into the male passenger's phone while he was texting with someone.

She saw that the male passenger was once referred to as a "bomber" in the exchange of text messages, they said. She informed the cabin crew members, who in turn informed the authorities, who then decided to take the plane to an isolation bay for thorough screening as it was the eve of Independence Day, the sources noted.

The plane was thoroughly checked and after finding nothing suspicious, it was allowed to go to Mumbai, the sources said. However, the aforementioned male passenger and female passenger were held off by the authorities for questioning and not allowed to go on this flight to Mumbai.

The flight was delayed by around six hours due to this whole incident, the sources said. IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

