IndiGo begins its flight services from Hindon Airport to 9 cities | Check routes and complete schedule here IndiGo has now become the second airline after Air India Express that will provide its services at the Hindon Airport.

Ghaziabad:

IndiGo on Sunday began its commercial flight services from the Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, connecting the terminal with nine cities, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. The flight services were flagged off by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

During the flagging off ceremony, Naidu hailed the success of the central government's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. "This is an (UDAN) success of Hindon, Ghaziabad, western Uttar Pradesh, and entire country. This is an UDAN of the ambitions and aspirations of common Indians," news agency ANI quoted Naidu as saying.

"During 2024-2034, civil aviation in tier II and III cities will grow, and we will have to unlock the potential. Hindon will serve as an example," the Civil Aviation Minister said.

IndiGo to provide commercial flight services to following countries:

With IndiGo beginning its commercial flight services at the Hindon Airport, the terminal will now be connected with nine cities -- Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Goa, Varanasi, Patna, Indore and Ahmedabad.

IndiGo would be providing daily flights to most of these destinations, except Chennai, as it will operate flights to the Tamil Nadu capital for six days a week. Bengaluru, on the other hand, will receive two departures daily. Return flights from all these destinations to Hindon are also scheduled daily.

Following is the complete schedule of the flights that will be operated by IndiGo at the Hindon Airport:

Flight Sector Departure Arrival Frequency 6E 2567 Ahmedabad-Ghaziabad 08.55 10.25 Daily 6E 2568 Ghaziabad-Ahmedabad 17.35 19.05 12345.7 6E 2568 Ghaziabad-Ahmedabad 11.10 12.40 .....6 6E 2561 Bengaluru-Ghaziabad 04.20 06.55 Daily 6E 2562 Ghaziabad-Bengaluru 07.50 10.25 Daily 6E 2582 Bengaluru-Ghaziabad 09.35 12.10 Daily 6E 2581 Ghaziabad-Bengaluru 13.00 15.40 Daily 6E 2517 Mumbai-Ghaziabad 07.40 09.40 Daily 6E 5091 Ghaziabad-Mumbai 18.00 20.15 12345.7 6E 2588 Kolkata-Ghaziabad 05.50 08.00 Daily 6E 2589 Ghaziabad-Kolkata 08.50 11.00 Daily 6E 2571 Ghaziabad-Varanasi 10.30 11.45 Daily 6E 2590 Varanasi-Ghaziabad 11.55 13.20 Daily 6E 2578 Chennai-Ghaziabad 12.05 14.50 12345.7 6E 2579 Ghaziabad-Chennai 15.40 18.20 12345.7 6E 2558 Ghaziabad-Indore 14.10 15.30 Daily 6E 2559 Indore-Ghaziabad 16.00 17.20 12345.7 6E 2573 Patna-Ghaziabad 10.00 11.40 Daily 6E 2553 Ghaziabad-Patna 12.30 14.10 Daily

With nearly 70 weekly departures from the airport, the airline aims to enhance point-to-point travel for customers from the region, offering them the option of taking a flight from an airport closer to their homes, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said.

From March 1 this year, Air India Express launched direct flight services from Kolkata to Hindon airport. The airline had said it will operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon, directly connecting Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu and Kolkata.