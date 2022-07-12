Tuesday, July 12, 2022
     
Following mass sick leaves, IndiGo to 'rationalize' salaries of aircraft maintenance technicians

IndiGo's Senior Vice President (Engineering) , S C Gupta said the aviation industry as a whole including IndiGo has been through an unprecedented challenging period over the last 30 months.

July 12, 2022
IndiGo airlines on Monday announced that it will be "rationalizing" the salaries of its maintenance technicians, with effect from August 1. The development came following mass sick leaves by the technicians on Saturday and Sunday in Hyderabad and Delhi, demanding a salary hike. IndiGo in an internal communication said it will remove "anomalies cause by the pandemic".

S C Gupta, IndiGo's Senior Vice President (Engineering) sent an email to aircraft maintenance technicians Monday, stating that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the aviation industry as a whole including IndiGo has been through an unprecedented challenging period over the last 30 months. News agency PTI accessed the email sent by Gupta.

"I am apprised of a few of your concerns about salary increases and I understand that during the last two years we have not been able to revise your compensation in accordance with historical levels," he noted in the email. "I have reviewed this with our Leadership and our HR Group and I am pleased to share that we have agreement on rationalizing the anomalies caused by the pandemic. The letters reflecting this rationalization will be issued to you over the next two weeks and will be with effect from August 1, 2022," he mentioned.

On July 2, around 55 per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources saying they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive. IndiGo had slashed the salaries of a large section of its employees when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

New airline Akasa Air, revamped Jet Airways and Tata group-owned Air India have started hiring processes and this has created a churn in the aviation industry, with many employees looking at greener pastures.

(With PTI Inputs)

