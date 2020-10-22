Image Source : ANI Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti commissioned into Indian Navy

The last of four indigenously built anti-submarine warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes 'INS Kavaratti' was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The commissioning by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was held at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

The ship was designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata. The INS Kavaratti has a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of "detecting and prosecuting" submarines. It has been commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard.

In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette “INS Kavaratti” commissioned into Indian Navy by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. pic.twitter.com/1B9jJdD0K4 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

The Indian Navy said that the ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure isa commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding.

It said that the ship's weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation's growing capability in this niche area.

Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti is known for her operation in support of Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage