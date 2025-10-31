Indigenous Indian dog breeds shine at Rashtriya Ekta Divas parade | Video Following PM Modi's 2018 visit to the BSF National Dog Training Centre, breeds like the Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound have been trained and deployed in strategic areas, including borders and anti-Naxal operations.

Ahmedabad :

Indigenous Indian dog breeds stole the show at this year’s Rashtriya Ekta Divas celebrations at the Statue of Unity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, announced that in the upcoming National Unity Day Parade at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, only Indian breeds will represent the BSF, with a special demonstration showcasing their tactical and operational skills — a symbol of a self-reliant and proud India’s K9 strength.

Prime Minister pays tribute to Sardar Patel

The celebrations began at 8 a.m. with Prime Minister Modi offering prayers and paying floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. The Ekta Diwas Samaroh featured a series of events reflecting India’s diversity and unity. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi highlighted the historic and cultural significance of indigenous dog breeds in India’s military and societal traditions.

Historical and cultural significance of Indian breeds

Dogs have always held a revered place in Indian history, mythology, and royal traditions. Indigenous breeds are celebrated for their courage, loyalty, and efficiency. From royal courts to battlefields, these dogs represent the unbroken bond between humans and animals in Indian heritage.

BSF's indigenous dog initiative

The initiative gained momentum after Prime Minister Modi’s visit in January 2018 to the BSF National Dog Training Centre (NTCD) in Tekanpur. He emphasised the need to promote Indian breeds in security forces, leading to focused efforts on recognising, training, and deploying indigenous dogs operationally.

In his August 30, 2020 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, PM Modi encouraged citizens to adopt and support Indian breeds, reinforcing the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local” initiatives.

Key breeds deployed in BSF

Following this guidance, BSF inducted two major indigenous breeds:

Rampur Hound: Originating from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, developed by nawabs for hunting jackals and big game. Known for speed, endurance, and fearlessness.

Mudhol Hound: Native to the Deccan plateau, historically used for hunting and security. Linked to Maratha armies and preserved by King Malojirao Ghorpade as the “Caravan Hound” for British officers.

These breeds are known for high agility, stamina, adaptability, disease resistance, and low maintenance, making them ideal for India’s diverse terrain and climate.

Training, breeding and operational deployment

BSF actively trains these breeds at Tekanpur while also focusing on breeding programs. The initiative has expanded to regional units, increasing the population of indigenous dogs in the force. Currently, over 150 Indian breeds are deployed in strategic areas, including western and eastern borders and anti-Naxal operations.

Achievements of Indian breeds

In 2024, at the All India Police Duty Meet in Lucknow, “Riya,” a Mudhol Hound, won both Best Tracker Dog and Dog of the Meet, outperforming 116 foreign breeds—a historic achievement showcasing the skill, discipline, and excellence of Indian dogs.

Symbol of national pride

The inclusion of indigenous breeds in the BSF demonstrates India’s commitment to self-reliance, heritage, and national pride. This initiative not only revives traditional dog breeds but also symbolises a confident and capable India, with Indian dogs playing a frontline role in national security.