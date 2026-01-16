'Indicates NDA's bond with people': PM Modi hails Mahayuti's sweep in Maharashtra civic polls Maharashtra municipal corporation elections 2026: In an X post, PM Modi also lauded the karyakartas of the NDA for tirelessly working among the people. Congratulating them, he said they highlighted the NDA's vision and exposed the lies of the opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Mahayuti's victory in elections to the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra and said that it indicates the bond of the people of the state with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that the alliance's track record and vision for development have struck a chord, as he expressed his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra.

"Thank you Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA’s agenda of pro-people good governance! ...This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with," he said.

In another X post, the prime minister also lauded the karyakartas of the NDA for tirelessly working among the people. Congratulating them, he said they highlighted the NDA's vision and exposed the lies of the opposition.

"They talked about our alliance’s track record, highlighted our vision for the coming times and also effectively countered the lies of the Opposition. My best wishes to them," he said.

Mahayuti's mega win in Maharashtra

The Mahayuti has registered a mega victory in the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party, winning over 1,300 of the 2,869 wards, followed by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, which won over 360 wards. The Congress also sprang a surprise and was at the third place, with over 300 seats.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) win around 160 wards and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which contested separately, won over 150 wards. The Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also won over 90 wards, followed by Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) which won 28 wards. Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also won around 18 wards and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) bagged 14 wards.

It must be mentioned here that the final tally is yet to be announced by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC).

