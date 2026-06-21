India's Russian oil imports jump 39% in June; US shipments fall | List of top suppliers

New Delhi:

India significantly increased its crude oil imports from Russia in June, while purchases from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained close to record levels as refiners moved to secure supplies during uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

According to data from maritime and commodity intelligence firm Kpler, India imported an average of 2.66 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Russia between June 1 and June 19. This was a sharp rise from 1.91 million bpd recorded in May, further strengthening Russia’s position as India’s largest crude oil supplier.

Imports from the UAE stood at around 636,000 bpd during the same period, only slightly lower than the record 644,000 bpd imported in May. Venezuela emerged as India’s fourth-largest supplier, with shipments averaging 209,000 bpd, while Saudi Arabia supplied about 384,000 bpd.

Imports from US fall

In contrast, crude imports from the United States fell substantially to 91,000 bpd in June from 252,000 bpd a month earlier, according to Kpler data.

The latest import figures reflect India’s continued efforts to diversify its energy sources. Russian crude has remained attractive due to competitive pricing, while increased purchases from the UAE helped refiners manage supply risks linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

India, the world’s third-largest energy importer, relies heavily on overseas supplies for crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Concerns over supply security intensified after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz following military tensions involving the United States and Israel.



The waterway is one of the world’s most important energy routes, carrying around one-fifth of global oil consumption and serving as a key export channel for major Gulf producers.

Hormuz tension eases after ceasefire

Shipping activity through the strait began recovering late last week after a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. However, uncertainty remains as Iranian officials have accused Israel of breaching the truce, raising questions about the long-term stability of the route.

Sumit Ritolia, Senior Manager – Modelling at Kpler, said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would bring the fastest relief to India’s LPG supplies, which were hit hardest during the disruption. He noted that crude oil and LNG imports were less severely affected because India had already adjusted through diversified sourcing and alternative supply routes.

India currently imports nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements, around half of its natural gas needs and approximately 65 per cent of its LPG consumption. Before the disruption, Gulf countries supplied roughly half of India’s crude oil imports, two-thirds of its LNG demand and nearly 90 per cent of LPG imports.

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