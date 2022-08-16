Do you know how long is India's longest goods train? Answer in Rail minister's THIS tweet - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ASHWINIVAISHNAW Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video of India's longest goods train

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared an interesting video showing India's longest ever loaded goods train 'Super Vasuki'.

Sharing the video, Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the goods train is 3.5 km long.

In the video, one can see the train passing through Kothari Road station with 6 Locomotives and 295 wagons with 25,962 tonnes of gross weight.

