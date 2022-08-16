Do you know how long is India's longest goods train? Answer in Rail minister's THIS tweet - WATCH

Tuesday, August 16, 2022
     
India's longest goods train: The longest goods train was running with 6 engines and 295 wagons. The video has been shared by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2022 19:22 IST
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video of
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared an interesting video showing India's longest ever loaded goods train 'Super Vasuki'.

Sharing the video, Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the goods train is 3.5 km long.

In the video, one can see the train passing through Kothari Road station with 6 Locomotives and 295 wagons with 25,962 tonnes of gross weight.

