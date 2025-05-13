India's Barak-8 missile: How it decimated Pakistan's offensive and what makes it special The Barak-8 missile system, developed jointly by India and Israel, played a crucial role in India's Operation Sindoor, successfully neutralizing Pakistan's aerial threats, including missiles and drones, and contributing to the operation's success, ultimately leading to a ceasefire after Pakistan's s

New Delhi:

In a significant development during Operation Sindoor, India’s armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees. Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India launched a retaliatory strike, destroying terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Subsequently, India’s air defence system effectively neutralised Pakistan's drones, missiles, and fighter jets. As the operation continued, India destroyed 11 of Pakistan’s airbases, which sent shockwaves through the country.

The operation culminated in a ceasefire, following Pakistan’s plea. One of the key assets in this entire operation was the Barak-8 missile, which played a pivotal role in thwarting Pakistan’s attacks. Here’s a closer look at why the Barak-8 missile is special and how it contributed to India’s military success.

A joint venture between India and Israel

The Barak-8 missile system was developed as a joint project between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries. A significant milestone in this collaboration was the successful final testing of the Barak-8 missile defense system by the Indian army in April 2025, preparing it for operational deployment. India and Israel had formalized the deal for the missile system in 2017, worth an estimated $2.5 billion, according to Times of Israel. This partnership has significantly enhanced India's air defense capabilities.

Key features of Barak-8 missile

The Barak-8 is a medium-range surface-to-air missile (MR-SAM) designed to counter a wide array of threats. It is capable of targeting enemy fighter aircraft, drones, surveillance planes, helicopters, and even incoming missiles. The missile has a range between 70 to 100 kilometres and can travel at speeds up to Mach 2, which is twice the speed of sound.

The Barak-8 missile system provides 360-degree protection against multiple threats simultaneously, utilising a multi-mission radar system, flexible control, and command capabilities. It can target and destroy multiple objectives at once, thanks to its multi-function surveillance tracking and guidance radar, ensuring precise targeting. Additionally, the system is effective in all weather conditions and can operate both day and night.

Pakistan’s attacks foiled

The Barak-8 missile system underwent its final and successful test in early April 2025 and was made operational shortly thereafter. Reports indicate that both the Indian Air Force and Navy are equipped with the Barak-8 system. During Operation Sindoor, India activated the missile defence system in anticipation of possible attacks from Pakistan.

According to sources, the system successfully intercepted and neutralised several of Pakistan's missiles, drones, and other aerial threats.

The Barak-8’s effectiveness in neutralizing Pakistan’s aerial attacks during the operation has been widely acknowledged. It proved to be a crucial asset in safeguarding India’s airspace and ensuring the success of Operation Sindoor, which forced Pakistan to accept a ceasefire after suffering significant military losses.

In conclusion, the Barak-8 missile system has proven itself to be an indispensable tool in India’s defence arsenal, playing a key role in neutralizing threats and bolstering India’s military capabilities. With its advanced technology and multi-target engagement capabilities, the Barak-8 is set to remain a cornerstone of India’s air defence strategy.