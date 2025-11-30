Indians forgetting 'native tongues' amid English influx: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Challenging translators, Bhagwat questioned rendering 'Kalpavruksha'- the mythical wish-granting tree from Samudra Manthan, symbolizing abundance in Vedic lore and planted in Indra's paradise- to English, proving foreign tongues dilute culturally rich concepts.

Nagpur:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat voiced deep concern at a book release event in Nagpur over the alarming erosion of Indian linguistic heritage, lamenting that some Indians now lack proficiency in their own mother tongues.​

Sanskrit's lost glory and native language neglect

Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday (November 30) recalled Sanskrit's era dominating communication, business, and daily life, now ironically taught to Indians by American professors when India should lead global propagation. Children struggle with basic native words, resorting to mother tongue-English hybrids at home, while even seers communicate in English- exacerbating the crisis despite English-medium schools not being the sole culprit. He urged families to prioritize proper Indian language use domestically for reversal.​

Translation limits expose cultural depth loss

Citing Sant Dnyaneshwar's Marathi rendition of Bhagavad Gita for societal accessibility, Bhagwat highlighted English's inadequacy for profound Indian concepts—one Dnyaneshwar word demands multiple English ones, diluting essence. He challenged translating "Kalpavruksha"- mythology's wish-fulfilling tree- illustrating why preserving Indian languages remains vital against foreign linguistic dominance.​

Philosophical unity and balanced knowledge-action call

Bhagwat emphasized Indian traditions' unity beyond physical divides: "Where faith exists, all manifest the One," echoing seers dismissing God-number debates for divine essence focus. He advocated transcending self-interest for family-community welfare, interpreting Gita holistically—knowledge and action as faith's wings, warning knowledge sans faith mirrors Ravana's downfall.​

Mohan Bhagwat redefines nationhood

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat asserted Saturday at Nagpur's national book festival that disputes contradict India's essence, rooted instead in brotherhood and harmony distinct from Western conflict-driven histories.​​

Rejecting disputes for unity in rashtra tradition

Bhagwat emphasized India's aversion to arguments, stating, "We avoid disputes—fraternity defines us," contrasting global evolution through strife where rigid opinions spawn 'isms' and shut out alternatives. He clarified 'rashtra' predates modern nation-states, persisting through regimes and foreign rule without arrogance, born from interconnectedness with nature and people as Bharat Mata's children united beyond religion, language, or customs.​​

Nationalism misnomer: Rashtra vs Western nation-state

Distinguishing concepts, Bhagwat noted Western 'nation' ties to centralized governance, while India's ancient rashtra embodies nationality sans excessive pride that fueled world wars: "Nationalism alarms some; we embrace r ash triyata". Diversity strengthens this unity, he added, urging preservation against misinterpretations.​​

Wisdom, AI mastery, and true globalisation ahead

Bhagwat prioritized wisdom over information for meaningful lives, finding lasting joy in aiding others over fleeting gains, and advised mastering AI ethically for human elevation. On globalisation's cultural threats, he dismissed fears: "True globalisation- vasudhaiva kutumbakam (world as family)- originates in India, yet to fully unfold".​