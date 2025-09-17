Indians face inhumane treatment at Georgia-Armenia border: 'Forced to sit on footpath like cattle' Patel condemned the treatment as "shameful and unacceptable," tagging Indian authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishanka,r to call for urgent intervention.

New Delhi:

A group of 56 Indian tourists faced alleged harsh treatment at the Sadakhlo border while entering Georgia from Armenia, according to an Instagram post by Dhruvee Patel. Despite holding valid e-visas and all necessary documentation, the group was reportedly made to wait for over five hours in the freezing cold without food or access to toilets. Passports were confiscated for more than two hours with no communication from officials. The tourists were forced onto the footpath, likened to "cattle," while being recorded by border personnel, although they were barred from filming themselves.

Outrage and calls for action

Patel described the treatment as "shameful and unacceptable" and tagged Indian authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging them to intervene. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the Indian diaspora and travellers, with many expressing shock and sharing similar stories of mistreatment and racial profiling at Eastern European borders.

Mixed reactions and longstanding issues

Social media users reacted with a mix of sympathy and frustration. Several shared past experiences of discrimination in Georgia and other Eastern European countries, highlighting a pattern of racial profiling and ill treatment faced by Indians. While some praised the warmth of Georgian people, many criticised government-level actions. A few questioned why Indian tourists continue to visit despite these reports. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not yet issued a response regarding the incident.