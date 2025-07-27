Indian youth suffers spine and wrist injuries in brutal attack in Australia; four nabbed This is not the first such attack on Indians in Australia. Last week, an Indian man, Charanpreet Singh, was assaulted while he was out with his wife. He was brutally beaten with punches and kicks and videos of the attack had gone viral on social media.

New Delhi:

Attacks on Indians on foreign soil have become common thesa days. In a fresh incident, a group of miscreants attacked an Indian youth and left him bleeding in the middle of the road before fleeing the scene in Australia. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Saurabh Anand.

The victim sustained severe injury and the wounds were so severe that the doctors even considered amputating his hand, which was later avoided, according to the Australian Today.

The incident took place on the evening of July 19 around 7:30 PM. Saurabh had gone to a nearby medical store to buy some medicines. While returning home, he was talking to a friend on the phone when five people surrounded him. Before Saurabh could react, one of the attackers began searching his pockets, and another punched him hard on the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Attackers slice victim’s wrist, inflicts serious spine injury

As Saurabh tried to defend himself by raising his hands, the attackers continued their assault. One of them pulled out a sharp machete and slashed his wrist. Another attacker stabbed him in the back, fracturing his spine.

Bleeding and in immense pain, Saurabh managed to escape and pleaded for help from passersby. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors immediately began treatment. His hand was badly injured and doctors initially feared it might need to be amputated, though that was ultimately avoided. “All I remember is the pain and my hand was … hanging by a thread,” media reports quoted Saurabh as saying.

Police have arrested four of the five accused so far.

Not first such incident

This is not the first such attack on Indians in Australia. Last week, an Indian man, Charanpreet Singh, was assaulted while he was out with his wife. He was brutally beaten with punches and kicks and videos of the attack had gone viral on social media.