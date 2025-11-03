'Watershed moment': Political leaders, global tech giants hail India's historic Women's World Cup win Several eminent voices including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with global tech leaders Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, were among those who hailed the Indian team's stellar achievement.

Leaders from politics, business and the world of sports came together on Sunday to hail the Indian women's cricket team after its historic triumph at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The win has been widely described as a defining leap for the women's game as India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to become only the fourth team in history to lift the ODI World Cup trophy. Several eminent voices including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with global tech leaders Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, were among those who hailed the Indian team's stellar achievement.

Droupadi Murmu's reaction

President Droupadi Murmu led the praise and called it a "watershed moment" for Indian women's cricket. "My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women cricket team on winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well and today they got the result befitting their talent and performance. This watershed moment will take women cricket to still higher performances. I admire the way the girls have done India proud," she wrote on X.

Narendra Modi's reaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it as a spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," he said in a post on X.

Amit Shah's reaction

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described India's 2025 Women's World Cup victory as a truly defining achievement for the nation. He termed it a "crowning moment" and wrote, "Hats off to the world champion Team India. Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls."

Mansukh Mandaviya's reaction

Calling it an iconic moment, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote: "History scripted! What an iconic performance by our Women in Blue. 140 crore Indians are cherishing this proud moment. Congratulations, World Champions! #INDWvsSAW #WomensWorldCup2025 (sic)."

Rahul Gandhi's reaction

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also expressed delight over the historic triumph. He called it "a moment of pride" and said, "Our Women in Blue have made history and touched a billion hearts. You didn't just lift a trophy, you lifted a nation's spirit. Jai Hind!"

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's reaction

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team. "Our daughters are champions! They have not only won the match, but also won the hearts of the entire nation,” Chouhan said in a post on X. This victory shows that the aspirations of India's daughters soar higher than the sky, he said. "The daughters have given the entire country a moment of joy and pride. A proud moment for the country," Chouhan posted.

Om Birla's reaction

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also congratulated the team, saying the women cricketers have won hearts across the nation. "Congratulations to Team India on clinching the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!What a display of courage, skill, and belief. You've not just won a trophy, you've won hearts across the nation. Every Indian is proud of you! 'Saare Jahan se accha Hindustan humaara'. A golden moment for Indian cricket and for women in sports!" he said on X.

Yogi Adityanath's reaction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed it a "historic victory". "Hearty congratulations to the world champion Indian women's cricket team! Heartfelt congratulations to the countrymen! You all are the pride of the country. Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Mohan Yadav's reaction

Madhya Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the Indian women cricket team for lifting its first-ever ICC Women's World Cup crown on Sunday. Yadav said India becoming world champions was historic and a matter of great joy for the entire nation.

Mamata Banerjee's reaction

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too joined in applauding the Indian team. She praised their "fight and command" and said the victory would "be an inspiration for generations of young girls." She called the players "our heroes" and further stated, "You have proved that you are a world-class team at the apex level and you gave us some absolutely brilliant moments."

Sundar Pichai's reaction

Chief Executive Officer of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai said that the final between India and South Africa reminded of 1983 World Cup and 2011 World Cup wins. The Google CEO in a post on X wrote, "That was a nail-biting women's world cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed. Congrats to team India, am sure will inspire a whole generation. Great tournament from South Africa too!"

Satya Nadella's reaction

Calling it a "historic day for women's cricket" with "new chapters written and legends born," Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on X said, "Women in Blue = World Champions! Respect to South Africa for making their first-ever final. A truly historic day for women's cricket--new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born."

India defeat South Africa by 52 runs

It is worth mentioning here that excellent all-round performances by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma helped India finally break their world title drought, as they secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title by beating first-time finalists South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical display at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia announced a cash prize of Rs 51 crore for the ICC Women's World Cup-winning Team India.

