Indian students stuck in Wuhan, monitoring situation closely: Indian Embassy in China

Indian Embassy in China has confirmed that several Indian students are stuck in the Wuhan city of China. The embassy has said that it is in touch with the relevant Chinese authorities and is monitoring the situation closely.

"The Embassy of India has been receiving queries from Indians in Hubei province as well as their relatives in India in connection with the evolving situation of the Coronvirus epidemic in China. In this regard, the Embassy of India in China is in touch with relevant Chinese authorities in Beijing and Wuhan as well as Indians in Hubei province, especially in Wuhan," a statement by the Indian Embassy read.

It further added, "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in China, including advisories issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) in this connection. The relevant Chinese authorities have assured all assistance to the residents of Wuhan including food supply. At present, it is reported that supermarkets (particularly those that are government-run) and e-commerce services, including food delivery continue to remain operational in Wuhan."

The Embassy has started two hotline numbers for those who wish to get in touch with the same in this regard. If anyone you know, family or friends, is stuck in the Heibi Province you can call these numbers --

+8618612083629

+8618612083617

In view of situation due to Coronavirus Outbreak in China, as well as the decision of Chinese authorities to cancel public gathering and events, the Embassy has also decided to call off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held here on Jan 26th.

As the death toll in China has risen to 25, the government has quarantined the city of Wuhan, which is considered as the epicenter of the epidemic.