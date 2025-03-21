Indian students in US must comply with American laws: MEA on deportations The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the two Indians hadn’t reached out to the Indian missions in the United States for assistance.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that Indian students in the United States should comply with American laws. His statement comes after the detention of a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University and self deportation of another student to Canada.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the two Indians hadn't reached out to the Indian missions in the US for assistance. Badar Khan Suri, the post doctoral fellow at Georgetown was detained on Monday night by the Department of Homeland Security on charges of “actively spreading Hamas propaganda”.

A US federal judge has blocked Suri's deportation from the US. The action against Suri came less than a week after Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian student at Columbia University, self-deported to Canada after her visa was revoked for allegedly "advocating for violence and terrorism" and involvement in activities supporting Hamas.

The Indian embassy and consulates in the US will help students facing any difficulties, Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing while responding to a question. Jaiswal said decisions on visa and immigration policy are the sole prerogative of respective countries and the respective laws must be complied with.

"When it comes to visa and immigration policy, it is something that lies within the sovereign functions of a country. We, on our side, we expect that when we have foreign nationals coming to India, they abide by our laws and regulations. And similarly, it is our expectation that when Indian nationals are abroad, they must also comply with local laws and regulations," the MEA spokesperson said.

On Suri's detention, Jaiswal said, "We are given to understand through media reports that this particular individual, he has been detained."