Wednesday, April 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • CBI takes Anil Deshmukh in custody from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra: ISRO to check objects that fell from skies in Pawanpur village

Maharashtra: ISRO to check objects that fell from skies in Pawanpur village

Inputs from several sources were received on the mysterious flashing light seen in the sky during the evening hours on April 2 in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the space agency said.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Chandrapur Published on: April 06, 2022 14:35 IST
Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO check objects, OBJECTS fell from skies in Maharashtra, Pawa
Image Source : PTI.

Locals look at emnants after several social media users reported seeing unidentified burning objects falling from the sky, in Chndrapur district, Saturday evening, in April 2, 2022. 

Highlights

  • The officials of the Indian space agency will soon visit Maharashtra
  • They will look into the objects that fell from skies in Pawanpur village
  • ISRO received formal communication from District Magistrate & District Collector of Chandrapur

The officials of the Indian space agency will soon visit Maharashtra to look into the objects that fell from the skies in Pawanpur village of Chandrapur district on April 2.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), it has received formal communication from the District Magistrate and District Collector of Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Chinese rocket or meteor shower? Streak of lights caught on cam over Maharashtra, MP skies | Watch

"It is reported that a metal ring and a cylinder-like object are found in an open field in Pawanpur village. As requested by the district administration, a team of scientists from ISRO is visiting Pawanpur for inspection and further scientific inquiry," ISRO said.

Inputs from several sources were received on the mysterious flashing light seen in the sky during the evening hours on April 2 in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the space agency said.

(With IANS inputs) 

Also Read: Objects falling from sky in Maharashtra, netizens say 'time for introducing Indian avengers'

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News