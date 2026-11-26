Three Sikh pilgrims from Punjab have gone missing during a visit to Pakistan for the celebrations of Guru Nanak Sahib's Gurpurab, according to sources. The three men were part of a group of Sikh devotees who travelled to Pakistan for the religious occasion.

The group reached Nankana Sahib on November 22 and stayed there on November 23 and 24. However, when the pilgrims were preparing to leave for Gurdwara Panja Sahib on the morning of November 25, the three men were found missing. The group has not yet returned from Pakistan.

Three missing pilgrims identified

The missing pilgrims have been identified as:

Bikar Singh: Son of Gurdasram, a resident of Khokhewal in Phillaur, Jalandhar.

Vikaramjeet Singh: Son of Kundan, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Tarn Taran.

Harpreet Singh: Son of Kawaljeet Singh, a resident of Sultanwind, Amritsar.

According to the information available, all three are from Punjab.

2,339 Sikh pilgrims travelled to Pakistan

A total of 2,339 Sikh pilgrims travelled to Pakistan this time for the Gurpurab celebrations. The group had reached Nankana Sahib on November 22 and was scheduled to travel to Gurdwara Panja Sahib on November 25.

The three devotees were reported missing when the group was preparing for the journey to Panja Sahib. The rest of the group has not yet returned from Pakistan.

An Indian woman had gone missing from a Sikh pilgrimage group in 2025

A similar incident was reported during the 2025 Gurpurab pilgrimage to Pakistan. Sarabjit Kaur, an Indian woman from Kapurthala, Punjab, travelled to Pakistan on November 4 with a group of 1,923 Sikh pilgrims. However, she did not return to India with the group after their 10-day visit.

She had converted to Islam, married Pakistani national Nasir Hussain and adopted the name Noor Hussain. Pakistani authorities later arrested her after her pilgrimage visa expired and sent her to a women's shelter in Lahore. In February 2026, she was released and returned to her husband's home in Pakistan. Her first husband subsequently approached the Lahore High Court, seeking annulment of the marriage.

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