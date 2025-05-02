Security agencies prepare list of Lashkar and Jaish terror operatives active in Kashmir | Check details The list includes not only the names of individual terrorists but also identifies their handlers and launching commanders who operate from across the border. Scroll down to check the complete list.

In a major breakthrough for counter-terror operations post-Pahalam terror attack which killed 26 innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian security agencies have compiled a detailed list of active terrorists belonging to Pakistan-backed outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The exclusive list, accessed by India TV, includes not only the names of individual terrorists but also identifies their handlers and launching commanders who operate from across the border.

According to intelligence inputs, this classified list provides an extensive breakdown of terror operatives currently attempting to spread unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. The information includes full profiles of these terrorists -- ranging from their aliases to the regions they operate in. The list is expected to aid security forces in launching targeted operations, tightening the noose around those orchestrating terror from both within the Valley and from across the Line of Control (LoC).

A look at Lashkar hierarchy:

Emir: Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (His son Talha Saeed has now started taking up on his father's role)

Chief of operations:

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: LeT's operational commander, Lakhvi coordinated high-profile attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Arrested after the Mumbai attacks, he was released on bail in 2015 but convicted in 2021 for 15 years. His role includes overseeing military operations, training camps, and attack planning, managing field commanders and logistics.

Other senior leaders:

Sajid Mir alias Saifullah Sajid Jutt: A key planner of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He remains at large and is wanted by the FBI. He focuses on international operations and recruitment. Mohammed Yahya Mujahid: He is the head of LeT's media department and a spokesman. He also manages propaganda and public messaging. Haji Muhammad Ashraf: He is the chief of finance. He is responsible for fundraising and financial logistics, including through JuD and other fronts. Arif Qasmani: He is the chief coordinator for external dealings, facilitating ties with other terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda. Zafar Iqbal: A co-founder, he has been involved in ideological and training aspects though less prominent in recent reports.

Mid-level commanders and operatives: Includes field commanders who oversee specific operations, such as infiltration into Indian administered Kashmir or attacks like the recent Pahalgam attack. They manage small units of trained militants, often operating under pseudonyms to avoid detection.

1. Adil Thokar: A local terrorist who was trained in Pakistan. He was implicated in the Pahalgam terror attack, showing how mid-level operatives execute high-impact missions.

Front organisations and support wings:

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD): Led by Saeed, JuD serves as LeT’s charitable and propaganda arm, running schools, hospitals, and relief efforts to gain public support and recruit. It is designated a terrorist front by the United Nations and the United States.

Led by Saeed, JuD serves as LeT’s charitable and propaganda arm, running schools, hospitals, and relief efforts to gain public support and recruit. It is designated a terrorist front by the United Nations and the United States. Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and others like Al Madina and Aisar Foundation: These fronts emerged to evade bans, continuing JuD’s work.

These fronts emerged to evade bans, continuing JuD’s work. Milli Muslim League (MML): A political wing created to influence Pakistan’s politics, banned by the US as a LeT front.

The intelligence inputs have also flagged the existence of a widespread hawala network allegedly operated by Jamaat-e-Islami across the Indian subcontinent. According to sources, this covert financial channel is being used to funnel funds into multiple countries, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Authorities believe the hawala operations are designed to discreetly move large sums of money across borders, bypassing formal banking routes. These funds are then allegedly used to support various activities, some of which may be linked to destabilising agendas in the region.

A look at JeM hierarchy:

Emir: Maulana Massod Azhar

Spokesperson: Mohammad Hasan

Nazim Propaganda Wing:

Maulana Qari

Masood Ahmed

Finance Incharge: Maulana Sajjad Usman

Chief Commander Operations: Mufti Ashghar

Nazim RMC: Saifullah Shakir

Nazim Military Affairs: Ibrahim Rathar

Launch Commander: Maulana Mufti Mohd Asghar alis Saad Baba

NIA identifies over 20 OGWs for questioning

In a significant development in the investigation of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed that over 20 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have been identified and are currently being intensely interrogated. According to NIA sources, the agency is also preparing to question two key OGWs, Nisar Ahmad alias Haji and Mushtaq Hussain, both of whom are currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. The duo are known associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were earlier arrested for their role in aiding terrorists involved in the 2023 attacks on Army convoys in Bhata Dhurian and Totagali regions.

