Indian Railways to run special trains for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Delhi - Full list

Image Source : PTI Northern Railways has decided to run special trains to UP and Bihar. In addition to the five trains started last week, here is a list of some more trains.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 6-day lockdown in Delhi with immediate effect. Soon after the CM's announcement, a large number of people mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar gathered at bus stations and railway stations in Delhi to flee from the city, fearing the shutdown of the public transport may force them to walk hundreds of kilometers.

Indian Railways, however, said that it will not suspend its operations and that it will run addition trains to cleat the rush. The national transporter has announced five trains that will take migrants to their native destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel in these trains and passengers will have to follow Covid protocols.

Here's a list of five special trains announced by Northern Railways:

04480 New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Train (1 round)

This train will depart from New Delhi on April 22nd at 23:55. It will reach Darbhanga at 22:45 the next day. It will halt at Muradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shah Jahan Pur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur, Babhnan, Basti, Khalilabad, Gorakhpur, Bhatni, Bhatpar Rani, Mairwa, Devriya Sadar, Sevan, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Dholi, Haiyaghat, Lehriya Sarai railway stations.

04478 Anand Vihar Terminal-Raxaul Special Train (1 round)

This train will depart from Anand Vihar station on April 21st at 23:45. The train will stop at Pilkhuwa, Hapur, Amroha, Muradabad, Bareilly, Shah Jahan Pur, Hardoi, Aalamnagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rudali, Faizabad, Ayodhya, Goshainganj, Akbarpur, Shah Ganj, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Varanasi City, Gazipur City, Yusufpur, Baliya, Suraimanpur, Chapra, Dighwada, Hajipur, Muzzafarpur, Sitamarhi railway stations.

04474 Anand Vihar-Saharsa Special Train (1 round)

This train will depart on April 20 at 23:15 from Anand Vihar Terminal and reach Saharasa at 23:30 the next day. This train will stop at Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti, Khalilabad, Devariya, Gorakhpur, Seewan, Chapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzzafarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagadiya, railway stations.

04476 New Delhi-Bhagalpur Special Train (1 round)

This train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on April 21 at 23:15 and reach the destination at 19:30 the next day. The train will stop at Kanpur, Pandit Deen Dayal Junction, Patna, Patna Sahib, Fatwa, Bakhtiyarpur, Badh, Mokama, Lakhisarai, Hathidah, Kajra, Abhaypur, Dharhara, Jamalpur, Bariyarpur, Sultanganj railway stations.

04482 New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Special Train (1 round)

This train will depart from New Delhi on April 20th at 23:15 and will reach the destination the next day at 14:00. The train will stop at Kanpur, Mirzapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Junction, and Patna railway stations.

09521/09522 Rajkot-Samastipur-Rajkot Special Train (1 round)

This train will depart at 11:00 on April 21st and reach Samastipur at 6:00 the next day. This train will depart from Samastipur at 06:20 and reach Rajkot at 3:00 on Friday. It will stop at Ahmedabad, Chayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Bharatpur, Achnera, Mathura, Hathras City, Kannoj, Kanpur, Aishbag, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Devriya Seewan, Chapra, Hajipur, and Muzzafarpur railway stations.

09073/09107 Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Special Train (1 round)

This train will depart from Bandra on April 21st at 19:25 and reach Gorakhpur on Friday morning at 06:05. This train will stop at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow City, Barabanki, and Basti railway stations.

