Indian Railways to resume services of 50 special trains from June 21, full list

Image Source : PTI/ FILE The Railway has approved operations of additional 660 mail/ express trains between June 1 to 18

Owing to the improvement of Covid-19 situation, the Indian Railways will resume the operations of 50 special trains from June 21. According to the Railways, a new summer special train will also start its operations from June 25 between Uttar Pradesh' Gorakhpur and Bandra Terminus, Maharashtra.

The Railways is gradually increasing the operations of mail/ express trains as per commercial demand. The Railway has approved operations of additional 660 mail/ express trains between June 1 to 18, and the passenger services have gone up to 983 mail/ express trains as of Friday.

Railways commences services of these special trains: Full list

Indian Railways started operations of these following special trains- New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express, New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express, New Delhi-Amritsar Junction Shatabdi Express, Delhi Junction-Kotdwara Shatabdi Express, Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti, Kalka-Shimla Express, Bilaspur Junction-New Delhi Express, Jammu Tawi-Yognagari Rishikesh Express, Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express, Chhapra-Lucknow Junction Express and Farrukhabad-Chhapra Express.

The Railway passengers can now travel with platform tickets. As per the rule, the passenger with the platform ticket has to reach the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and should inform about his destination. In case, if you don't get a reserved seat, a penalty of Rs 250 can be charged along with your cost of the destination ticket.

