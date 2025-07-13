Indian railways to install CCTV cameras in trains and stations to bolster passenger safety Indian Railways is installing high-tech CCTV cameras in trains and stations nationwide to enhance passenger safety, especially for women, following a shocking assault incident.

New Delhi:

In a significant move to enhance passenger security, Indian Railways has announced a massive surveillance upgrade by installing high-tech CCTV cameras in trains and at stations across the country. The initiative will see cameras installed in approximately 74,000 passenger coaches and 15,000 locomotive engines.

Under the plan, each coach will be equipped with four cameras—two at entry points and two in common areas—while every locomotive will have six cameras installed. These state-of-the-art cameras are capable of capturing high-quality footage even in low-light conditions and during high-speed travel, thereby significantly improving onboard surveillance capabilities.

Safety push following shocking incident

This development comes in the wake of a horrific incident in Panipat, where a woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a train. According to the victim, she was approached by a man at the railway station who claimed to be sent by her husband. He then lured her into an empty coach, where he and two other men allegedly assaulted her. After the assault, the men reportedly threw her onto the railway tracks, where she was struck by a passing train and lost a leg.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage and has intensified calls for increased security measures on trains, especially for female passengers. The decision to install CCTV cameras in coaches and locomotives is being seen as a much-needed step toward preventing such crimes and improving response times for authorities.

Cameras at all stations by October 2026

Earlier this year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that CCTV cameras will be installed at every railway station in the country within the next 1.5 years. During a parliamentary session, he emphasised that Indian Railways is committed to women’s safety and has already begun the process of upgrading surveillance infrastructure across various zones and divisions.

War rooms have been established at the division, zone, and Railway Board levels to monitor live feeds from the stations, enabling real-time response to any suspicious activity.

A step toward safer rail travel

The deployment of CCTV cameras is expected to act as a strong deterrent to criminal activity and will also aid in post-incident investigations. With the railways serving millions of passengers daily, the enhanced surveillance is a critical step in ensuring a safer and more secure journey for all travellers.

This initiative reflects Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise its operations while placing a stronger focus on passenger well-being and security.