Indian Railways to conduct nationwide fire safety audit at stations: What it means for passenger safety

New Delhi:

Indian Railways will conduct fire safety audits at railway stations across the country to further strengthen safety and security measures. According to the Ministry of Railway, the initiative aims to assess existing fire safety systems and identify areas requiring improvement to enhance the safety of passengers and protect railway assets.

Fire safety audits at railway stations

As part of the exercise, existing fire safety measures at stations will be inspected, and necessary steps will be taken wherever improvements are required to further ensure the safety of passengers and railway assets.

The audit will cover all critical safety infrastructure, including station buildings, electrical installations, air-conditioning and ventilation systems, emergency exits, firefighting equipment, water availability, pumping arrangements, and sprinkler systems. The objective is to ensure that railway stations are fully prepared to respond effectively to emergencies, including fire incidents.

The audit will also verify whether all prescribed fire safety and security standards are being followed at railway stations. Any deficiencies identified during the inspection process will be addressed through prompt corrective measures to further strengthen safety arrangements.

What's the objective of audit?

According to the ministry, the objective is to ensure that railway stations are fully prepared to respond effectively to emergencies, including fire incidents.

Joint inspection teams comprising officials from various railway departments will carry out the audits. Assistance from specialised agencies and State Fire Departments will also be sought wherever necessary. "Improvements identified during the audit process will be implemented on priority to enhance overall safety preparedness," the ministry said.

Indian Railways said the initiative reflects its continued commitment to strengthening safety and security across its network and improving emergency preparedness at railway stations nationwide. "Indian Railways remains committed to continuously enhancing safety and security across its network. This fire safety audit initiative marks another important step towards strengthening safety standards and improving emergency preparedness at railway stations," it added.

Recent train fire incidents

Last month, multiple incidents of train coaches catching fire in different parts of the country were reported. Fire incidents were reported from Amarpura, Kota, Sasaram, and Howrah. According to the Indian Railways, the series of fire incidents reported across the country appeared to be acts of sabotage, stating that preliminary investigations pointed towards the possible involvement of "anti-social elements."

The ministry said the initial findings in several recent incidents suggested attempts to create panic and disrupt passenger safety within the railway network. "The preliminary circumstances suggest that certain anti-social elements are attempting to jeopardise passenger safety and sow fear and disorder within the railway system. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and relevant agencies are conducting serious investigations into all these matters," the ministry said.

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