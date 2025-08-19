Indian Railways to adopt airport-style luggage weight rules: Check how baggage passengers can carry Indian Railways is introducing luggage weight limits similar to airlines. The new rules will be rolled out initially at 11 selected stations under the Northern Railway and North Central Railway zones.

New Delhi:

Indian Railways is set to implement new luggage regulations for train passengers, bringing airport-style practices across various railway stations. Both the size and weight of luggage will now be mirrored at the station entry. Like airports, permissible weight restrictions on luggage will be strictly implemented at some select stations.

Keeping in mind the safety of passengers and crowd and chaos, these new rules have been implemented.

The new rules of the railways say:

It will be mandatory to book luggage for luggage exceeding the weight limit

If someone is carrying more luggage without booking, then the passenger will be charged a penalty

Not only the weight of the luggage, the size of the luggage will also matter. If the size of the bag exceeds the standards, then a penalty will be imposed.

New luggage limit

First AC: 70 kg

70 kg Second AC: 50 kg

50 kg Third AC/Sleeper: 40 kg

40 kg General/2S: 35 kg

New luggage rules to be implemented at 11 selected stations

These rules will be implemented initially at 11 selected stations across the Northern Railway and North Central Railway zones. Some of these stations are:

Lucknow Charbagh railway station

Prayagraj Junction

Kanpur Central

Banaras

Mirzapur

Tundla

Aligarh

Etawah

Also Read: Railways announces 20% discount on return tickets under 'Round Trip Package': Check conditions

Also Read: Big crackdown by railways: Tatkal rules changed, 2.5 crore fake accounts deleted