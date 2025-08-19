Indian Railways to adopt airport-style luggage weight rules: Check how baggage passengers can carry

Indian Railways is set to implement new luggage regulations for train passengers, bringing airport-style practices across various railway stations. Both the size and weight of luggage will now be mirrored at the station entry. Like airports, permissible weight restrictions on luggage will be strictly implemented at some select stations.
Keeping in mind the safety of passengers and crowd and chaos, these new rules have been implemented.
The new rules of the railways say:
- It will be mandatory to book luggage for luggage exceeding the weight limit
- If someone is carrying more luggage without booking, then the passenger will be charged a penalty
- Not only the weight of the luggage, the size of the luggage will also matter. If the size of the bag exceeds the standards, then a penalty will be imposed.
New luggage limit
- First AC: 70 kg
- Second AC: 50 kg
- Third AC/Sleeper: 40 kg
- General/2S: 35 kg
New luggage rules to be implemented at 11 selected stations
These rules will be implemented initially at 11 selected stations across the Northern Railway and North Central Railway zones. Some of these stations are:
- Lucknow Charbagh railway station
- Prayagraj Junction
- Kanpur Central
- Banaras
- Mirzapur
- Tundla
- Aligarh
- Etawah
