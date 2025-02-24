Indian Railways to achieve 100% electrification in next fiscal, aims for net zero by 2030: Ashwini Vaishnaw In a virtual address at the MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 after the signing of a power purchase agreement with the state, Railways Minister Vaishnaw said the government has set a target of making railways net zero by 2030.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Indian Railways will achieve 100% electrification in the next fiscal year while making rapid strides in adopting renewable energy. The minister made this statement on Monday during a virtual address at the MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, following the signing of a power purchase agreement with the state.

Highlighting the government's long-term vision, Vaishnaw emphasised that Indian Railways is on track to becoming a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030. He reiterated the commitment to green energy solutions, underscoring the railway sector’s crucial role in India's broader sustainability goals.

Railways achieves 97 per cent electrification

As of date, over 97 per cent electrification of Railways has been achieved and by FY 2025-26, it will achieve 100 per cent electrification, he added. On drawing power from renewable energy sources, the minister said 1,500 MW or 1.5 GW capacity has already been tied to be supplied to Railways as of date. "The 170 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with Madhya Pradesh today is an important step in this direction," he added.

The PPA has been signed between Railways, Waree Energies and Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL). The minister assured that Railways is ready to purchase from MP whatever renewable power it can generate provided supplies are stable. He said, "If Madhya Pradesh can set up nuclear power plants too, Railways is ready to buy. We are interested in wind power as well."

Railways open to signing PPA with other states

Vaishnaw asserted that Railways is also open to sign PPA with other states on similar models signed with Madhya Pradesh for renewable energy supplies. He stated that MP has received a record railway budget of Rs 14,745 crore for 2025-26. Before 2014, the rate of construction of railway lines in MP used to be only 29-30 km annually, he said, adding that this has now increased to 223 km per year now.

"The speed of work has increased by 7.5 times and the fund has been increased by 23 times," Vaishnaw said. The minister also highlighted several newly sanctioned rail projects in the state while sharing updates on the progress of the ongoing projects. A total investment of Rs 1.04 lakh crore is currently on in various railway projects associated with Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: East Central Railway cancels 19 trains, diverts several others | Check details