Indian Railways runs 300 trains for Puri Rath Yatra, 800 buses arranged to transport devotees

Puri:

Amid tight security, the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities are ready to roll along Puri's Grand Road on Thursday. Notably, Puri has been blanketed by a multi-layered security cover with the deployment of personnel from state police, central forces, Indian Navy and Coast Guard, while special focus is on crowd control, traffic management and emergency response.

800 buses arranged to transport devotees from different districts

While the Indian Railways will run over 300 trains to Puri, the Odisha government has engaged around 800 buses to transport devotees from different districts for the Rath Yatra on Thursday.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, a multi-agency mock drill was held in Puri on Tuesday involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Fire Service, Scouts and Guides, and other agencies. The exercise focused on strengthening emergency response, crowd management and disaster preparedness as lakhs of devotees are expected to participate in the annual event.

Know all about Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of Hinduism's most significant festivals, draws lakhs of devotees every year, with elaborate security and logistical arrangements put in place across states to ensure its smooth and peaceful conduct.

The chariots - Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra - will be moved after the Agyan Mala Bije ritual, marking the final preparations before the commencement of the yatra on Thursday.

Special arrangements have been made to drain out rainwater from the Grand Road and facilitate a smooth procession, as devotees pull the chariots along the thoroughfare from the 12th-century shrine to the Shree Gundicha temple, around 2.6 km away.

13,000 police personnel deployed in Puri

As many as 13,000 police personnel with 15 companies of the central armed forces, commandos of NSG, and 500 lifeguards on the sea beach have already been positioned, said ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar.

Puri Rath Yatra: Check full schedule

According to the schedule, the rituals to bring the idols out of the temple and seat them on the chariots will be held between 9 am and 1 pm. Devotees will begin pulling the chariots at 4 pm after the traditional chariot sweeping by Puri's titular king Gajapati Maharaja and Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati's visit, a temple official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and many ministers are in Puri to monitor the conduct of the festival. In view of the inclement weather forecast, the Puri district administrations closed down all schools on Wednesday. The weather department advised pilgrims to remain alert for lightning and thunderstorms.

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