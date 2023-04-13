Indian Railways plans to run 217 special trains to tackle summer vacation rush - Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO The Eastern Central Railway zone, which includes Bihar, will run 10 special trains completing a total of 296 trips.

Summer Special Trains: Ministry of Railways has announced that it will operate 217 special trains, completing 4,010 trips during the summer season. This move aims to provide convenience to passengers and reduce the additional rush expected during this period. The special trains will connect major destinations across India via rail routes and cater to the travel needs of those heading to popular tourist spots such as Patna, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This facility will only be available during the summer months.

As per the statement, 69 special trains will be operated by the South Western Railway, while the South Central division has planned 48 such trains. The South Western Railway zone will cover railway stations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. As part of this initiative, the Western Railway Zone will run 40 special trains, and the Southern Railway Zone will run 20 special trains.

The Central and East Central Railway zones will each operate 10 special trains. The Eastern Central Railway zone, which includes Bihar, will run 10 special trains completing a total of 296 trips. Additionally, the Eastern Railway zone, which covers West Bengal, will have four special trains running on its route.

The North Western Railway zone has announced the operation of 16 summer special trains, while the Northern Railway zone has not been allocated any such trains. The notice from the Railways mentions that only major stations falling under each zone will be included in this initiative.

Currently, no information has been shared by the Railways regarding the number, names, dates, and routes of these special summer trains, apart from the specification of zones. Passengers planning to book tickets on these special trains should look for an announcement from the railway authorities soon.

Once the announcement regarding the special summer trains is made, commuters can book their tickets and select their preferred seats through either the railway counter or the official IRCTC website. If there are any changes or additions to the list of special summer trains, the Ministry of Railways will notify the public accordingly.

