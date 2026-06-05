Indian Railways plans major speed upgrade: 400 Mail, Express Trains set to run at 130 kmph

New Delhi:

In a major boost for millions of railway passengers across the country, Indian Railways is preparing to significantly increase the speed of hundreds of Mail and Express trains. The Railway Board has reportedly granted in-principle approval to an ambitious plan that aims to raise the maximum speed of several long-distance trains from 110 kmph to 130 kmph on key routes across India. The move is expected to make train travel faster, more efficient and more comfortable for passengers, bringing regular Mail and Express services closer to the standards currently enjoyed by premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat.

Around 400 trains likely to benefit

According to railway officials, nearly 350 to 400 long-distance Mail, Express and Superfast trains are likely to be covered under the proposed upgrade. The plan will primarily focus on trains already equipped with modern LHB coaches. These German technology-based coaches are designed to operate safely at speeds of up to 160 kmph which makes them suitable for higher-speed operations once the required infrastructure upgrades are completed. The initiative is expected to benefit a large section of passengers who rely on conventional train services for long-distance travel across the country.

Railways begins nationwide timetable audit

To facilitate the speed enhancement project, Indian Railways has initiated a comprehensive review of train schedules across its network. As part of the first phase, railway authorities are identifying routes where infrastructure modernisation work has either been completed or is nearing completion. These include sections with upgraded tracks, advanced electronic interlocking systems and heavier rail tracks capable of supporting higher speeds. The timetable audit is aimed at optimising train operations while ensuring that increased speeds translate into meaningful reductions in travel time.

Regular trains to match Rajdhani and Vande Bharat speeds

At present, a maximum operational speed of 130 kmph is largely restricted to premium services such as Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express and Vande Bharat trains. However, once the proposed plan is implemented, several regular Mail and Express trains will also be able to operate at similar speeds on eligible routes. This is expected to substantially reduce journey times for passengers travelling between major cities and states. For long-distance travellers, even a modest increase in average speed can translate into savings of several hours on certain routes.

Millions of passengers expected to gain

Railway officials estimate that nearly 40 to 45 crore passengers could directly benefit from the speed enhancement initiative every year. Apart from shorter travel times, the project is also expected to improve punctuality and operational efficiency across the railway network. With increasing demand for faster transportation, the move is being viewed as an important step towards improving passenger experience without requiring entirely new train services.

How infrastructure upgrades are making this possible

The speed increase is part of Indian Railways' broader modernisation drive, which includes track strengthening, complete electrification of major routes, advanced signalling systems and the deployment of safer LHB coaches. Electronic interlocking systems help manage train movements more efficiently, while upgraded tracks are capable of handling higher speeds with greater safety and stability. As per officials, these improvements are laying the foundation for a faster and more technologically advanced railway network.

Indian Railways' push towards a modern future

Over the past few years, Indian Railways has invested heavily in modernisation projects aimed at transforming passenger travel. The introduction of Vande Bharat trains, station redevelopment projects, dedicated freight corridors and large-scale electrification efforts are all part of this long-term strategy.

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