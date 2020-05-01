Passenger train services will remain suspended till May 17: Indian Railways

Passenger train services will remain suspended till May 17

As the Center extended the nationwide lockdown further till May 17, Indian Railways announced that the passenger train services will remain suspended for another two weeks. The press release issued by Indian Railways stated, "In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall be extended till May 17, 2020."

However, the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places shall be carried out by Shramik special trains, as required by the state governments, in terms of the guidelines issued by MHA.

Meanwhile, the freight and parcel train operations will continue, as at present.

