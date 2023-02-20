Monday, February 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Indian Railways: Over 500 trains cancelled, check full list here

Indian Railways: Over 500 trains cancelled, check full list here

Trains Cancelled Today: As Indian railways continue the maintenance and operational upgrades, it has cancelled more than 500 trains on February 20 across locations. Travelers can check the cancelled trains by visiting indian.gov.in/mntes.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2023 13:24 IST
File Photo for representation only.
Image Source : FILE/PTI File Photo for representation only.

Trains Cancelled Today: Due to ongoing maintenance and operational works , the Indian Railways has cancelled more than 500 trains on February 20. According to the railway department, 444 trains have been fully cancelled while 138  more trains that were scheduled to leave on February 20 were partially cancelled. The railway department does engineering work for infrastructure upkeep every week.  

List of Cancelled Trains:

00468 , 01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03080 , 03085 , 03086 , 03209 , 03210 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03385 , 03386 , 03591 , 03592 , 03615 , 03616 , 03627 , 03628 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05142 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05334 , 05366 , 05404 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05509 , 05510 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05833 , 05834 , 05835 , 05836 , 05837 , 05838 , 05839 , 05840 , 05913 , 06591 , 06592 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06780 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07520 , 07577 , 07578 , 07593 , 07596 , 07693 , 07694 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09197 , 09198 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09466 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 09703 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11123 , 11425 , 11426 , 12217 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12605 , 12757 , 12758 , 12873 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13187 , 13188 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13416 , 13419 , 13420 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14813 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 14824 , 15009 , 15026 , 15027 , 15028 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15078 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15103 , 15104 , 15105 , 15106 , 15107 , 15108 , 15111 , 15112 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15131 , 15132 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 16337 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 17003 , 17004 , 17035 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 17317 , 17332 , 17334 , 18103 , 18214 , 18613 , 19323 , 19324 , 19327 , 19339 , 19340 , 19343 , 19344 , 19577 , 19808 , 19811 , 19812 , 19815 , 19816 , 19818 , 19819 , 19820 , 20924 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22441 , 22442 , 22483 , 22531 , 22532 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539

How to check Cancelled Trains

On the official website of the railway department, indian.gov.in/mntes, travellers may choose their trip date and view a list of cancelled trains. After following the website, choose trains from the top panel of the screen. After choosing the option for a cancelled train, passengers can view the whole list of trains, including their itineraries, schedules, and other information. A list of trains that have been entirely or partially cancelled is also available to passengers.

How to Get a Ticket Refund

Related Stories
Wheelchairs to Reservation: Facilities for the elderly and the disabled by the Indian Railways

Wheelchairs to Reservation: Facilities for the elderly and the disabled by the Indian Railways

Indian Railways data hacked, being sold on dark web

Indian Railways data hacked, being sold on dark web

Where do Indian Railways stand in Union Budget 2023?

Where do Indian Railways stand in Union Budget 2023?

Holi 2023: Indian Railways to run special trains for UP, Bihar and other states - full list

Holi 2023: Indian Railways to run special trains for UP, Bihar and other states - full list

In the case that a train is cancelled, passengers may ask for a refund. The user's account will instantly get a refund for any tickets that were purchased on the IRCTC website. For a refund, customers who bought tickets at the counters must go back to the reservation desk.

Identifying the Station Code

Travelers can check the official website, irctchelp.in, to find their station code. In order to save the information for future updates on train cancellations, passengers may also identify the station code by clicking on the station name adjacent to the station code.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News