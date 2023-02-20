Indian Railways: Over 500 trains cancelled, check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI File Photo for representation only.

Trains Cancelled Today: Due to ongoing maintenance and operational works , the Indian Railways has cancelled more than 500 trains on February 20. According to the railway department, 444 trains have been fully cancelled while 138 more trains that were scheduled to leave on February 20 were partially cancelled. The railway department does engineering work for infrastructure upkeep every week.

List of Cancelled Trains:

00468 , 01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03080 , 03085 , 03086 , 03209 , 03210 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03385 , 03386 , 03591 , 03592 , 03615 , 03616 , 03627 , 03628 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05142 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05334 , 05366 , 05404 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05509 , 05510 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05833 , 05834 , 05835 , 05836 , 05837 , 05838 , 05839 , 05840 , 05913 , 06591 , 06592 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06780 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07520 , 07577 , 07578 , 07593 , 07596 , 07693 , 07694 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09197 , 09198 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09466 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 09703 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11123 , 11425 , 11426 , 12217 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12605 , 12757 , 12758 , 12873 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13187 , 13188 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13416 , 13419 , 13420 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14813 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 14824 , 15009 , 15026 , 15027 , 15028 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15078 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15103 , 15104 , 15105 , 15106 , 15107 , 15108 , 15111 , 15112 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15131 , 15132 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 16337 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 17003 , 17004 , 17035 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 17317 , 17332 , 17334 , 18103 , 18214 , 18613 , 19323 , 19324 , 19327 , 19339 , 19340 , 19343 , 19344 , 19577 , 19808 , 19811 , 19812 , 19815 , 19816 , 19818 , 19819 , 19820 , 20924 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22441 , 22442 , 22483 , 22531 , 22532 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539

How to check Cancelled Trains

On the official website of the railway department, indian.gov.in/mntes, travellers may choose their trip date and view a list of cancelled trains. After following the website, choose trains from the top panel of the screen. After choosing the option for a cancelled train, passengers can view the whole list of trains, including their itineraries, schedules, and other information. A list of trains that have been entirely or partially cancelled is also available to passengers.

How to Get a Ticket Refund

In the case that a train is cancelled, passengers may ask for a refund. The user's account will instantly get a refund for any tickets that were purchased on the IRCTC website. For a refund, customers who bought tickets at the counters must go back to the reservation desk.

Identifying the Station Code

Travelers can check the official website, irctchelp.in, to find their station code. In order to save the information for future updates on train cancellations, passengers may also identify the station code by clicking on the station name adjacent to the station code.

