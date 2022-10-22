Indian Railways increases rate of platform tickets to avoid crowding during festive season. Check new prices

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Railway increases the rate of platform tickets during the festive season.

Platform ticket rate: As the festive season has kicked off in several parts with the onset of Dhanteras on Saturday, the Indian Railways has decided to hike the price of platform tickets at a select number of stations in Mumbai Central Division to avoid crowding.

In a statement, Western Railways said that the price of platform tickets has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at a few nominated stations till October 31. It further stated that the decision has been taken in order to manage the rush and regulate the number of passengers on railway premises during the festive season.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 175 trains today; check your train status here

Latest India News