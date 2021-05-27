Oxygen Express: Indian Railways delivers 1,195 MT oxygen in 24 hours, highest in a day

Image Source : PIYUSH GOYAL (TWITTER) Indian Railways delivers 1,195 MT oxygen in 24 hours.

Indian Railways on Thursday said that it has delivered highest single day load of 1,195 MT of Liquid medical Oxygen (LMO) surpassing its previous high of 1,142 MT of LMO delivered on May 23.

A railway ministry spokesperson said that the national transporter has delivered more than 18,980 MT of LMO in more than 1,141 tankers to various states across the country.

He said that 284 Oxygen Express have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states.

He said that currently, four loaded Oxygen Express are on the move with more than 392 MT of LMO in 20 tankers.

"Oxygen Expresses delivered their highest single day load of 1195 MT Oxygen relief to the Nation surpassing its previous high of 1142 delivered on 23rd May 2021," he said.

He also said that offloading of LMO in Delhi has crossed 5,000 MT.

Among the southern states, delivery of LMO to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana crossed 1,000 MT each.

It is worth mentioning that Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 33 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 15 states- Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

Till date 614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,731 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5,077 MT in Delhi, 1,967 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 1,653 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 1,550 MT in Tamil Nadu, 1,190 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 380 MT in Kerala, 1,312 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 160 MT in Assam, he said.

Latest India News