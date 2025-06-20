Indian railways caps waiting list at 25% to ensure more confirmed tickets and reduce overcrowding Indian Railways has capped waiting list tickets at 25% of a train's capacity to reduce overcrowding and improve passenger convenience across all classes and train categories.

New Delhi:

In a major step aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and reducing overcrowding, Indian Railways has announced a new policy that limits the number of waiting list tickets issued to 25 per cent of the total seating capacity of any train. The decision is expected to bring greater clarity to passengers about their ticket status and improve overall travel experience.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the revised waiting list cap will apply across all classes — including AC First Class, AC Second, AC Third, Sleeper, and Chair Car. The policy takes into account various reserved quotas for senior citizens, women, and differently-abled passengers, ensuring a balanced allocation of seats.

Clearer ticket status and reduced overcrowding

Railway officials said that data indicates nearly 20–25% of waiting list tickets are confirmed before final chart preparation. By aligning the new waiting list limit with this statistic, the Railways aims to reduce uncertainty for passengers and prevent last-minute chaos.

"Overcrowding in reserved coaches due to excessive issuance of waiting tickets has been a long-standing issue. This new policy will bring discipline and better crowd management," a senior Railway Board official said.

Implementation of the new rule has already begun across various zonal railways following the issuance of an official circular from the Railway Board.

Applies to all major train categories

The revised cap will be enforced across all categories of trains, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Mail/Express, and Superfast trains. For instance, in a train with 1,000 available seats, a maximum of 250 waiting list tickets can now be issued.

This move is expected to increase the chances of ticket confirmation and significantly reduce the number of unconfirmed passengers boarding reserved coaches, thus minimizing discomfort and chaos during travel.

Previous waiting list limits

Until now, the limits for waiting list tickets were governed by a January 2013 circular. It allowed up to 30 waiting tickets in AC First Class, 100 in AC Second Class, 300 in AC Third Class, and 400 in Sleeper Class. This often led to passengers boarding reserved coaches with unconfirmed tickets, contributing to overcrowding and inconvenience.

The new policy is being welcomed by frequent travellers, who say it will make planning journeys more predictable and less stressful. With better management of ticketing and passenger flow, Indian Railways moves one step closer to offering a safer and more comfortable travel experience.