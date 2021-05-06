Railways discontinues 28 trains including Rajdhani-Shatabdi-Duronto express. Check list

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways cancelles several special trains amid Covid surge. (Representational image)

In view of the second wave of coronavirus, the Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled 28 trains including Duronto-Rajdhani-Shatabdi and Vande Bharat. The Northern Railway has decided to cancel these special trains till further orders as Covid cases continue to rise in the country.

The official said that the decision has been taken in the view of surge in the Covid cases and poor occupancy in the trains. India is currently clocking between 3.5 to 4.25 lakh cases per day as the nation fights the second wave of coronavirus. Check full list of trains discontinued till further orders.

Image Source : INDIA TV List of cancelled trains.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 72.19 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168.

The ministry said that Karnataka,Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are among the other states in the list of 10. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,640. It is followed by Karnataka with 50,112 while Kerala reported 41,953 new cases.

Besides Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Jhakhand account for 75.

55 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (920). Uttar Pradesh follows with 353 daily deaths. "The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cent," the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has reached 35,66,398 and now comprises 16.92 per cent of the country's total infections. A net incline of 79,169 cases recorded from the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Twelve states cumulatively account for 81.05 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.25 crore.

The ministry said 9,04,263 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 12 states and UTs.

These states are Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (1,29,096), Gujarat (1,96,860), Jammu and Kashmir (16,387), Haryana (1,23,484), Karnataka (5,328), Maharashtra (1,53,966), Odisha (21,031), Punjab (1,535), Rajasthan (1,80,242), Tamil Nadu (6,415) and UP (68,893).

(With PTI inputs)

