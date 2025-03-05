Indian Railways announces over 50 special trains to manage Holi rush: Check routes, other details Holi, the vibrant and joyous festival celebrated by Hindus across the world, is just around the corner, bringing with it a burst of colours, laughter, and togetherness. This year, the festival of colour falls on March 14.

Holi special trains: With the festival of Holi just around the corner, people working away from home in jobs or businesses are gearing up for their journey back to their hometowns. To ease the travel woes of such passengers, Indian Railways has taken a major step by announcing special trains during the festival season in an attempt to ensure smoother and more comfortable travel.

South Central Railway announces 14 Holi special trains

In view of the heavy passenger traffic during the festive period, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced 14 Special Holi trains connecting major destinations across the country. The SCR has arranged these special services to ensure that passengers can celebrate the festival with their loved ones without facing ticket shortages, as per an official statement. These special trains will operate on different dates in March 2025, covering key routes such as Cherlapalli, Shalimar, Santragachi, Jalna, and Patna.

Passengers travelling on these routes will have stoppages at major railway stations, including Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Kharagpur. For those travelling between Jalna and Patna, the special trains will halt at Partur, Selu, Manwat Road, Parbhani, Purna, Akola, Shegaon, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Buxar, Ara, and several other important stations. Each of these special trains will have a mix of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches, ensuring travel options for all categories of passengers.

36 more special trains for Holi and summer travel

In addition to the Holi special trains, Indian Railways will operate 36 special trains between Rajkot and Mahbubnagar to accommodate the increased demand during the festival and the upcoming summer season. These special trains will benefit lakhs of passengers, making their journey more convenient and hassle-free.

Holi 2025: Date

Holi falls on different dates every year, primarily determined by the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, the historic festival of Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, 2025, while the day before Holi, known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be observed on Thursday, March 13. It's a day to rejoice in the arrival of spring, bid farewell to winter, and strengthen bonds of friendship and love through the playful throwing of colours.

