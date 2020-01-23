Image Source : FILE Indian to be prosecuted in Delhi for murder in UAE

In a first, an Indian national will be prosecuted here by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for killing a man in Abu Dhabi in 2008. The initiative is being taken considering the request of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities in view of the extradition treaty between both the countries.

In this regard, the CBI on Wednesday registered an FIR, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, against accused Inderjeet Singh, who has already been sentenced to death by an Abu Dhabi trial court in 2009 in "absentia".

The UAE court had also imposed a fine of 200 dirhams (approx Rs 3,900 now) "blood money" on Singh.

Singh had killed Rama Lengaw Natesan, another Indian, on August 28, 2008. He had to repay the victim a sum of 300 dirhams.

According to a communication by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the UAE authorities in May 2016, Singh has already been arrested here by the police. After consideration, it has been decided that instead of extradition, the CBI will investigate him under local laws.